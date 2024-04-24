New hotel proposed near Dayton Convention Center

DAYTON — A plan unveiled Wednesday would put a new 200-room hotel right next to the Dayton Convention Center.

The Dayton Convention Center is currently undergoing a $45 million makeover.

Work has been going on for a year, it should be wrapped up in another year.

But to once again attract the conventions that spark the economy, more hotel rooms are needed and leaders unveiled a plan at Dayton City Commission’s meeting Wednesday.

“An attached or adjacent headquarters hotel is critical to our project,” Pamela Plageman, Dayton Convention Center executive director said.

But there’s a big problem, the former Crowne Plaza across the street is closed.

Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority has decided to move forward with planning a brand new hotel at a site across the street, Fifth and South Jefferson streets, right next to a huge parking garage.

“That study shows that it is viable and that we could get 200 rooms, a high rise about 14 stories, very exciting, all the ground-level restaurant and retail space,” Plageman said

The convention center is asking the city to convey the land for the new hotel site and then plan to obtain development agreements with the city and Montgomery County to move forward.

Some business leaders told commissioners they support the plan.

“I’ve seen us struggle and lose events to cities that have infrastructure in place to support their convention centers,” Steve Tieber said.

But Tieber believes downtown business is booming, including at the Dublin Pub he owns.

Convention center backers say a new hotel will bring more people and potential customers into Dayton.

“All the small businesses will benefit from this, all our attractions, again we have to put the tools in place,” Plageman said.

Convention center leaders said they want to get a development contract with the city and the county in place next week, then solicit bids from developers.

With the work at the convention center expected to be wrapped up in about a year, they would like to get the hotel in place soon after.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.





