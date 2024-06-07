New state park opens today honoring one of largest-known Shawnee settlements in Ohio

XENIA — Ohio’s newest state park is scheduled to open later today and will honor one of the largest-known Shawnee Settlements in our state.

The Great Council State Park will open at 10 a.m. at the 1500 block of U.S. 68 in Xenia.

It is in what used to be called “Old Chillicothe,” a vibrant Shawnee town founded in the 1770s and led by Chief Blackfish, according to the governor’s office.

“Fran and I are excited to open a brand-new state park in Ohio that honors the state’s natural and cultural heritage,” said Governor DeWine. “Great Council State Park will feature an immersive interpretive center for visitors to learn about Ohio’s Shawnee and frontier history.”

The park will feature a 12,000-square-foot interpretative center, a native plant prairie, and a half-mile loop trail.

News Center 7 first reported about this project in 2021. Often called the “Birthplace of Tecumseh,” Oldtown on US 68 was once the site of the Tecumseh Motel. The hotel became an eyesore and was demolished so crews could transform the property into a new state park.

Great Council State Park will tell the story of the Shawnee Tribes who had a large settlement here in the 1770′s.

Visitors can learn what life was like in the late 18th century for the Shawnee and early settlers.

Ohio’s governor and First Lady Fran DeWine toured the park on Monday after growing up miles from there.

Gov. DeWine said the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) consulted with three federally recognized Shawnee nations while developing the park.

He also told News Center 7′s John Bedell on Monday that there will be many Shawnees here from Oklahoma for the dedication on Friday.

