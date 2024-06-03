New state park aims to honor one of largest-known Shawnee settlements in Ohio

XENIA — Ohio’s newest state park is scheduled to open later this week and it honors one of the largest-known Shawnee settlements in our state.

As shown on News Center 7 at 5:30, we got a sneak peek at Great Council State Park at 1587 US 68 in Xenia. While you can explore the outdoors at this park, the real focus is meant to preserve parts of Miami Valley and Ohio history.

News Center 7 first reported about this project in 2021. Often called the “Birthplace of Tecumseh,” Oldtown on US 68 was once the site of the Tecumseh Motel. The hotel became an eyesore and was demolished so crews could transform the property into a new state park.

Great Council State Park will tell the story of the Shawnee Tribes who had a large settlement here in the 1770′s. Visitors can learn what life was like in the late 18th century for the Shawnee and early settlers.

Ohio’s governor and first lady toured the park on Monday after growing up miles from there. Gov. Mike DeWine said the Ohio Department of Natural Resources consulted with three federally recognized Shawnee nations while developing the park.

“We did not want to do this without present-day Shawnees, most of whom are now in Oklahoma. ” Gov. DeWine said. “And we’ve involved them a great deal.”

The park opens to the public on Friday. DeWine told News Center 7′s John Bedell that there will be a number of Shawnees here from Oklahoma for the dedication of Friday.

