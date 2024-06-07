Child run over by car suffers head injury, and driver is in custody, police say

SPRINGFIELD — A man accused of running over a 2-year-child Thursday night in Springfield was in custody and the child is in a hospital suffering from a head injury, police said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol took the man into custody and were likely to have him take a breath test because the accident in the 1900 block of Hatcher Drive is believed to involve a possibly impaired driver, Springfield Police Lt. Michael Curtis said.

The initial call to emergency radio dispatch about the accident made reference to six or possibly seven people who were fighting because they saw the man run over the child and were upset about what they saw occur in or near the parking lot at the Ronez Manor Apartments, the lieutenant said.

Family members picked up the child, put her in a vehicle and drove to Kettering Medical Center.

The child’s condition was not known, Lt. Curtis said.

The accident reportedly occurred about 8 p.m., the lieutenant said, but details about it, the fight and other information connected to the investigation from the state patrol are still coming together.

We will follow this developing story and provide updates as information becomes available.





