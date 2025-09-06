New safety rules for schools’ sporting events in effect after multiple fights at first game

TROTWOOD — New safety rules have taken effect for a local high school’s sporting events.

Trotwood-Madison City Schools released the new safety guidelines on Thursday morning, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The changes come after multiple fights broke out at the first game of the school year.

Eight people are facing criminal charges in connection with these fights.

Some community members attending the game told News Center 7 that they have no problem with the new rules.

“I think it’s going to make it safer for people, especially in my era, when we were in school, they didn’t have it, but it’s okay. We’re going to still support,” Trotwood resident Natasha Norvell said.

Norvell said Friday’s game between Trotwood and Springfield was special.

“I have nephews on both teams, so I’m neutral. I have to be neutral, but I’m supporting both. But I think it’s going to be a good game,” she said.

Norvell said the extra measures make the game “a little bit more secure.”

The following rules took effect on Thursday:

Football ticket sales closed at 7:45 p.m.

Trotwood Madison High School students must show their student ID to enter

Students under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a paying adult of 21-years-older

Home fans and students enter through the central gate under the grandstand

Visitors must enter through the south gate near the tennis courts

No re-entry is allowed once you leave the sporting event

Only clear bags up to 12x6x12 inches are permitted. No backpacks or large bags are allowed

No masks or face coverings that prevent recognition are allowed (exceptions may be made in cold weather at staff discretion).

Fighting will result in removal and an indefinite ban from extracurricular events

Suspended or expelled students may not attend sporting events

Unruly or inappropriate behavior will result in immediate removal and possible school or legal consequences

All guests are subject to security screening

No drugs, alcohol, vaping, or smoking anywhere on school grounds, including parking lots

No weapons or firearms, including those with a Concealed Carry Permit.

All student spectators must be picked up within 30 minutes of the end of the event. Failure to comply may result in a loss of future attendance privileges.

