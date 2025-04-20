New program offers scholarships for teen drivers ed courses

Students across Ohio have the opportunity to have their driver training paid for through an Ohio Traffic Safety Office program called Drive to Succeed.

The program’s goal is to make driver training more accessible for low-income teens through Drive to Succeed’s local scholarships.

OTSO says the average teen driving courses cost between $300-600. They are establishing this scholarship program to cover the costs of these courses.

The grants are available to local government agencies, like police departments and health departments, and will then be awarded to individual students through those agencies.

Eligible students are those who have demonstrated financial need, like free school lunch or SNAP, and have not had driving training.

For more information on Drive to Succeed, click here.

