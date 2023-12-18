New partnership offers tuition coverage for select, local high school students

DAYTON — A new agreement between a local school district and a university will cover tuition for eligible students.

Up to 20 students enrolled at Belmont and Thurgood Marshall Dayton Public High Schools will be selected annually to participate in Wright State University’s Take Flight Program.

This program is aimed to benefit students who are academically accomplished with financial need, a spokesperson from Dayton Public Schools said.

“The Take Flight Program will make a big difference in the lives of 20 students and ultimately set them on a trajectory toward greater lifelong success,” DPS interim Superintendent David Lawrence said.

Students will be selected for the program when they are in ninth grade, and after graduating high school, they will enroll at Wright State’s Dayton Campus, the spokesperson said.

Wright State University President Sue Edwards hopes the partnership will create a pathway for ongoing engagement with DPS students.

“Most importantly, it greatly increases Wright State’s presence and visibility in one of the largest school districts in Raider Country. Wright State will now have a dedicated presence in Belmont and Thurgood Marshall High Schools, allowing staff to engage with students throughout their high school careers,” Edwards said.

When the selected students enroll at Wright State, they will work with a success coach who will mentor them and provide support, the spokesperson said.

DPS-eligible students must be enrolled full-time at one of the two aforementioned high schools, maintain a GPA of 3.2 or higher, and complete FAFSA.

At Wright State, the students will receive funding for up to 18 hours of undergraduate tuition per semester, the spokesperson said.

The students will also receive the following benefits:

Fee waiver for the student and one family member for Summer Orientation

Up to $100 in textbook vouchers each academic year

Wright State laptop and backpack

Special workshops to provide information about internships, research opportunities, and career development

Priority consideration for Wright State’s Take Flight Leadership Camps and pre-arrival program

These students will also be offered on-campus employment through a federal work-study program, the spokesperson said.

The Take Flight program does not include the cost of housing, meals, books, supplies, transportation, and personal expenses.

