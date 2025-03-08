New Ohio bill would ban public colleges from showing sports exclusively on streaming services

COLUMBUS — A new Ohio Senate bill is aiming to keep sports accessible off of streaming platforms, originally reported by our news partner WBNS 10TV.

State Senator Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) is a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and displays it with framed photos and prints on the walls of his office in the Senate, WBNS reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He doesn’t want any Ohio college sports fans to miss a game just because they can’t afford to go to the stadium of their favorite team.

“Streaming services, you can’t watch men’s hockey or women’s hockey or wrestling or volleyball unless you pay extra,” DeMora said to WBNS.

TRENDING STORIES:

Last season, the only way for a fan to watch OSU vs Michigan State was on a streaming service, WBNS says.

Senate Bill 94 would prohibit public universities in Ohio from having contracts to show their sporting events exclusively on a streaming service, WBNS says.

“We’ll say an Ohio State football game is only on Peacock. It has to allow the local station the ability to pick up the game, just like the NFL does,” DeMora said to WBNS.

The bill would apply to all public universities in the state and all collegiate sports, not just football, WBNS says.

The bill is still waiting to be heard in committee.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group