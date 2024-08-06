New Kings Island pass grants access to several Cedar Fair, Six Flags parks

MASON, Ohio — A new addition has been announced for the Kings Island All Park Passport add-on.

King’s Island announced that their All Park Passport add-on will offer access to more parks in 2025.

2025 Gold or Prestige Pass holders with the All Park Passport add-on will have access to 15 Cedar Fair Parks on any operating day in 2024.

These parks include:

California’s Great America (Santa Clara, CA)

Canada’s Wonderland (Vaughan, ON)

Carowinds (Charlotte, NC)

Cedar Point (Sandusky, OH)

Cedar Point Shores (Sandusky, OH)

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom (Allentown, PA)

Kings Dominion & Soak City (Doswell, VA)

Kings Island (Mason, OH)

Knott’s Berry Farm (Buena Park, CA)

Knott’s Soak City (Buena Park, CA)

Michigan’s Adventure & WildWater Adventure (Muskegon, MI)

Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston (Galveston, TX)

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels (New Braunfels, TX)

Valleyfair & Soak City (Shakopee, MN)

Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun (Kansas City, MO)

Starting Jan. 6, 2025, the All Park add-on will also be valid for entry and parking at all legacy Six Flags parks.

Those parks include:

Six Flags America (Bowie, MD)

Six Flags Darien Lake (Darien, NY)

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (Vallejo, CA)

Six Flags Fiesta Texas (San Antonio, TX)

Six Flags Great Adventure (Jackson, NJ)

Six Flags Great America (Gurnee, IL)

Six Flags Great Escape (Queensbury, NY)

Six Flags Magic Mountain (Valencia, CA)

Six Flags Mexico (Mexico City, MX)

Six Flags New England (Agawam, MA)

Six Flags Over Georgia (Austell, GA)

Six Flags Over Texas (Arlington, TX)

Six Flags St. Louis (Eureka, MO)

Frontier City (Oklahoma City, OK)

La Ronde (Montreal, QC)

Hurricane Harbor Arlington (Arlington, TX)

Hurricane Harbor Chicago (Gurnee, IL)

Hurricane Harbor Concord (Concord, CA)

Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles (Valencia, CA)

Hurricane Harbor New Jersey (Jackson, NJ)

Hurricane Harbor Oaxtepec (Oaxtepec, MX)

Hurricane Harbor Oklahoma City (Oklahoma City, OK)

Hurricane Harbor Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

Hurricane Harbor Rockford (Rockford, IL)

Hurricane Harbor San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

Hurricane Harbor Splashtown (Spring, TX)

Six Flags White Water (Atlanta, GA)

Additional add-ons to the All Park Parks Season pass such as dining, drinks, and fast lane passes are only valid at legacy Cedar Fair parks for the 2025 season. Similarly, add-ons purchased with a Legacy Six Flags pass will only be valid at Legacy Six Flags parks.

The 2025 Kings Island pass will be available for purchase in the next few weeks. Updates can be found on the park’s website.

