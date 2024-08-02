Kings Island teases new water attraction for 2025

MASON — Something new is seemingly coming to Kings Island.

The amusement park has been teasing an announcement set for Aug. 8.

In a short teaser video shared on social media on Thursday, a woman can be seen in sunglasses looking at a fence with blue waves on it. She’s also seen holding two checkered racing flags.

The park filed an application with the city of Mason in June to add a new ride to the park. The park is requesting approval to build the “Master Blaster” ride, which is estimated to cost over $4.5 million.

The “Master Blaster” is built by WhiteWater, who has constructed over 200 versions of the ride across the world, including in Texas, Ukraine, and Dubai.

WhiteWater describes the ride as an “iconic water slide both in terms of ride experience and curb appeal” and says there are over 30 configurations of the ride.

Kings Island’s teaser says that it is a “Race for 2025,” indicating that is when the ride would likely open.





