Ohio man arrested on 6th OVI charge

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was recently arrested on OVI charges for the sixth time.

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An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was on routine patrol in Cincinnati just before 2 a.m. on May 21 when they saw a car commit multiple turn signal violations.

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The driver was identified as Brandon E. Robinson, 40, Cincinnati, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

Robinson was driving a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder west on Seymour Avenue near Paddock Road at the time.

The trooper stopped Robinson, who allegedly showed signs of impairment, the spokesperson said.

Robinson was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs, or OVI.

The spokesperson said that Robinson has six prior lifetime OVI convictions, which occurred in 2021, 2019, 2015, 2010, 2010 and 2003.

Five of those prior OVI convictions happened in the past 20 years, making the recent arrest a felony OVI.

Robinson is facing several charges, including OVI and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages the public to safely call #677 to report dangerous or impaired driving on Ohio roadways.

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