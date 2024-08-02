Deputies seeing theft increase from unlocked cars in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Deputies have asked people to lock their cars overnight after an increase in car thefts in Greene County.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said they have seen a spike in car thefts as well as thieves stealing from unlocked cars, according to a social media post.

It’s been reported in Beavercreek Township between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“Victims whose vehicles were stolen have reported leaving their keys in the vehicle, please don’t make yourself an easy target!” they said on Facebook. “Remove your keys, as well as any valuables or firearms, and secure your vehicles. The suspects behind these crimes are looking for quick, easy targets, don’t let yourself be one.”

The sheriff’s office has asked for surveillance video and other information.

Anyone with information can them at (937) 376-5034.

