WARREN COUNTY — A new Italian restaurant will open later this summer in Warren County.

Troni’s Italian Bistro will serve Italian fare, have a full bar, and open this July at the 3800 block of Lower Market Street, according to a Turtlecreek Township Spokesperson.

The restaurant will occupy more than 2,400 square feet and seat over 60 people in the Center building at Union Village.

“I chose Union Village because I want to be part of a new community where we can grow together,” said Owner Nick Troni. “I’m excited to be the first restaurant at Union Village, where people can enjoy amazing Italian dishes. The menu will include original recipes from Troni’s and my own personal recipes that I have mastered during 20 years working in the food industry.”

The three-story Center Building on State Route 741 also provides space for an LCNB National Bank branch and offices for Union Village Realty and Otterbein Senior Life, the spokesperson said.

Seating at the restaurant will also be available for at least 26 people on the covered patio.

The Troni family has operated Troni’s Italian Restaurant in Kettering for more than 20 years.

New Italian restaurant opening this summer in Warren County

