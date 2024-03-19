Motorcyclist dead, 3 injured after crash in Vandalia

VANDALIA — One person is dead and three others were injured after a crash in Vandalia on Monday.

Around 7:10 p.m. crews were called to the 1000 block of West National Road for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car, according to a spokesperson for Vandalia Police Department.

An initial investigation found that a motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it hit a car and attempted to pull away from a business in the area.

>>‘ Makes me sad;’ Impactful tornadoes scatter debris across state lines

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The three people in the car were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Police said at this time excessive speed of the motorcycle is suspected to be a factor.

Vandalia police requested help from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the crash.

We are working to learn the identity of the motorcyclist and the condition of the three people injured.

We will continue to follow this story.









©2024 Cox Media Group