New international food market opens up in Montgomery County

TROTWOOD — A new international food market is open for business in Trotwood.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, DJ International Market opened up along Salem Avenue a few weeks ago.

The market is a new source for international food in Trotwood, giving people a taste of East and West African food.

Although a Kroger is a half mile from the market, the owner told News Center 7 that you can’t find these authentic African spices on their shelves.

On Oct. 16, the Trotwood Board of Zoning Appeals approved DJ International Market to operate, selling imported goods from Africa.

The owner is from East Africa but has lived in Trotwood for five years.

He said the growing number of Africans moving to the Miami Valley area has increased the need for international food.

His market on Salem Avenue is hoping to make African food more accessible.

“Some of African immigrants, they move to Trotwood. They like Trotwood, so they come here. They say, ‘I’m happy to have this close to my house. I don’t have to drive 30 miles.’ Now they drive like 5 miles, three miles to come here,” Daniel Gakufi, DJ International Market owner, said.

Shoppers can also get clothes at the shop.

Gakufi said the zoning approval shows how Trotwood is welcoming new stores and cultures.

