New gas station chain specializing in food opens locally

BUTLER COUNTY — The state’s first Wawa gas station opened Wednesday in Butler County.

Wawa says it wants to open 10 gas stations across Ohio by the end of the year. Eventually, they would like to have 60 locations in the state.

One future location is along State Route 444 and Spangler Road.

“I had the day off work and I was like, ‘let’s go on an adventure.’ So she told me that Wawa was opening and we decided to venture out,” Renee Rooks said.

Rooks and Sabrina Saylor were at the new Wawa Wednesday. They said it is unlike any other gas station they’ve ever been to.

“It’s pretty nice,” Rooks said. “They have a lot, like they offer a lot more than I’ve seen.”

The chain offers more than your typical gas and convenience store snacks. They have hoagies, cheesesteaks, smoothies and more.

According to a Wawa employee, the stores started as a food destination and didn’t start selling gas until 1996.

Wawa broke ground in Huber Heights in September, and it won’t be much longer until they have a grand opening.

Wawa announced they are looking to open locations in Colerain, Deerfield Township, Fairfield, Huber Heights, Lebanon, Liberty Township, Mason, Springdale and Union Township by the end of the year.

