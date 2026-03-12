New facility to expand Dayton Children’s Hospital’s access to pediatric rehabilitative services

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital announced plans Thursday for a new rehabilitative services building to expand access to physical, speech, and occupational therapy for children and families.

The announcement follows a period of growth for the hospital, with patient visits more than doubling in the last five years.

Terry Weigel, director of rehab services at Dayton Children’s, said the building will allow the hospital to provide “the above and beyond Dayton Children’s experience” for families.

The future facility will be developed at 437 Valley St. on land currently used as a parking lot next to the Ronald McDonald House.

It will feature surface parking, outdoor space, and a single-level layout. It will also include better-designed therapy spaces to accommodate children living with autism.

“This investment reflects our commitment to helping children achieve their optimal health, including independence and quality of life,” said Deborah Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital. “Rehabilitative services change lives, and this building will allow us to meet growing needs for years to come.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility is planned for this summer.

