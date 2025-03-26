New downtown hotel working against the clock to open before NATO Assembly

A brand new hotel in Downtown Dayton is scrambling to open its doors before world leaders arrive in the city.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, the general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn said it’s their most unique hotel in the chain.

“It’s the most unique project, probably in my opinion, in the country,” General Manager James Bailey said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bailey took News Center 7 on a tour of the five-story hotel, all built inside the Dayton Arcade.

The second-floor rooms look out on the first-floor concourse that holds retail space.

“If you’re a people watcher, great place to come. We have rooms that will overlook the North Arcade,” Bailey said.

Cross Street Partners is working hard to finish that long concourse.

“We’re expecting this to be a thoroughfare but also a place where you can grab something to eat and drink and shop,” Megan Dunn Peters, marketing & community partnerships manager with Cross Street Partners, said.

The area plus the hotel fills the Arcade and opens even more opportunities for the community to enjoy the historic space.

Bailey said they are renting rooms for June 1 and after, though they are hoping to be open before then. Hopefully, it will be in time for the NATO Assembly in the last week of May.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group