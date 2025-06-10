New bagel shop to open in Dayton

DAYTON — A new bagel shop is coming to Dayton.
Bootleg Bagel will open at 735 Wayne Avenue, owner Ben Bullock told News Center 7.
“The strip along Wayne Avenue is really starting to improve with a variety of different businesses opening along that part of the street, and I hope to be a part of that shift,” Bullock said.
Bullock added that he’s been a cottage industry baker for the last five years but has outgrown working at home.
The bagel shop will serve a variety of sandwiches and bagels with spreads.
Bullock hopes to open sometime in the fall but said it could change as there are a “variety of variables” out of his control.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
