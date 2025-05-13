New app handles investments to give users ‘peace of mind with each paycheck’

DAYTON — A new app designed in the Miami Valley hopes to prove that investing is more than men in suits on Wall Street, frantically running around the stock exchange.

Founder and CEO of Investable Nick Schubert said he’s hoping to shift the dialogue around saving and investing with his new app.

“I don’t know about you, but in Dayton, Ohio, there aren’t a lot of people talking about saving and investing. We hope Investable can change that,” Schubert said.

The app is aimed at getting more Americans to invest in the stock market.

“I’m proud to launch it in my hometown, but it also, I think, caters to the working-class Daytonian,” Schubert said.

