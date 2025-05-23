New Albany mass shooting suspect found incompetent to stand trial

NEW ALBANY — Bruce Foster III will have to undergo treatment to restore competency after being found mentally unfit by a judge.

Foster is accused of shooting six people, killing two at a warehouse in New Albany, originally reported by our news partner WBNS 10TV in Columbus.

Foster appeared in court Thursday and the judge found him to be mentally unfit and subject to court-ordered hospitalization, according to WBNS.

Foster will be treated to restore his competency, WBNS says.

The shooting happened Feb. 4 at the KDC/One building, and law enforcement conducted an hours-long manhunt that ended at Foster’s apartment with his arrest, WBNS says.

Foster’s attorney gave the judge a mental health evaluation that said Foster needs mental health treatment before he can face charges, according to WBNS.

“The competency report is the medical report that says at this point, hospitalization is needed before we can have a meaningful procedure in the court,” said defense attorney Brandon Shroy. “At this point, it is still in a medical venue and not in a criminal one.”

In 2022, Foster’s family reported him to the Columbus Police for concerns about his behavior and he was briefly hospitalized for evaluation, WBNS says.

“Hospitalization is necessary for him to meaningfully participate with what we are doing right now,” Shroy said during the March hearing.

A second expert was brought in Thursday after the Licking County prosecutor requested a second opinion. They found Foster must undergo treatment to restore competency, according to WBNS.

