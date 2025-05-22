‘A great place to live;’ New study ranks Dayton among most affordable cities

DAYTON — Daytonians will tell you the Gem City is a great place to live, but now there’s research to prove it.

Results from a new WalletHub study revealed that the Dayton real estate market is the 9th most affordable in the country for smaller cities.

The study scored Dayton high in cost per square foot and the cost of homeowners’ insurance.

Dayton Realtors President Kelly McCormick said the number of construction projects and new inventory also helps make Dayton the affordable and healthy market it is.

“What do I think? I think Dayton is a great place to live,” McCormick said.

