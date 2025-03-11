Neighbor’s security camera captures attempted vehicle break-in; 1 adult, 2 teens arrested

ENGLEWOOD — A neighbor’s security camera showed three suspects attempting to break into vehicles last weekend.

The Englewood Police Department posted on social media a neighbor’s Ring camera footage that shows a suspect trying to break into a car.

“Early Saturday morning, three criminals were visiting one of our neighborhoods looking for their next easy victim - an unlocked car, and preferably one with the keys left in it,” they said in a Facebook post.

The video shows a person wearing a hoodie running from a vehicle to a driveway. The suspect attempted to break into another vehicle but could not because it was locked. The suspect ran away.

That same resident called the police about the suspicious activity. Officers responded and found three suspects leaving the neighborhood in another stolen vehicle, Englewood Police said.

“We pursued the suspects into Harrison Township where they abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled on foot. With the assistance of our colleagues at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Trotwood Police Department, we were able to apprehend all three suspects after they fled into a home on Detroit Avenue,” the department stated.

All three suspects, an 18-year-old and two 16-year-olds, were arrested on charges related to the incident.

