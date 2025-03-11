Driver goes 104 mph on US-35; state trooper catches car going nearly double speed limit

GREENE COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper recently stopped a car for recently going well over the speed limit on U.S. 35.

A Xenia Post state trooper pulled over a driver for traveling nearly double the speed limit.

On Monday, OSHP SW Ohio posted a photo of the traffic stop on X (formerly Twitter).

It shows the state trooper clocked the driver at 104 mph.

“Since 2020, there have been 1,821 speed-related crashes on Greene Co roadways. Driving at excessive speed puts everyone at risk!” OSHP said in the post.

They asked drivers to “stay safe, #SlowDown.”

