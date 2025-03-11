Local

Driver goes 104 mph on US-35; state trooper catches car going nearly double speed limit

By WHIO Staff
U.S. 35 Speed Driver Photo contributed by Ohio State Highway Patrol (X, formerly Twitter) (Ohio State Highway Patrol (X, formerly Twitter) /Ohio State Highway Patrol (X, formerly Twitter))
GREENE COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper recently stopped a car for recently going well over the speed limit on U.S. 35.

A Xenia Post state trooper pulled over a driver for traveling nearly double the speed limit.

On Monday, OSHP SW Ohio posted a photo of the traffic stop on X (formerly Twitter).

It shows the state trooper clocked the driver at 104 mph.

“Since 2020, there have been 1,821 speed-related crashes on Greene Co roadways. Driving at excessive speed puts everyone at risk!” OSHP said in the post.

They asked drivers to “stay safe, #SlowDown.”

