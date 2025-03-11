2 children, 2 adults hospitalized after rollover crash on I-75 SB near I-675

MIAMI TWP. — UPDATE @ 6:25 a.m.

Four people, including two children, are hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 75 Tuesday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers and medics responded at 2:57 a.m. to I-75 SB near Interstate 675 on initial reports of a crash.

OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics transported four people to an area hospital. This includes two children and two adults.

One adult was trapped in a vehicle. Dispatchers said the victim suffered minor injuries.

All lanes on I-75 SB near I-675 are back open.

The Miami Valley Fire District posted a photo on its Facebook page.

It showed that a car and guardrail had sustained damage.

Rollover crash on I-75 SB near I-675 Photo from: ODOT (Credit: ODOT/Credit: ODOT)

