Neighbors concerned about safety after 3 shootings on same street in matter of days

DAYTON — Police are investigating after three shootings were reported on the same Dayton street in less than a week.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to neighbors. They say they don’t feel safe tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The shootings have been reported on Bragg Place at the DeSoto Bass apartment complex. The most recent of the shootings happened Thursday morning and sent a woman to the hospital.

“You have kids out here, and bullets don’t have no eyes. You know what I’m saying?” one DeSoto Bass resident said on Thursday.

