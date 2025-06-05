Local woman accused of trying to open airplane door mid-flight

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — A Dayton woman is facing federal charges after reportedly trying to open an airplane door during a flight.

Jendaya Kashar Brennan, 30, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Oklahoma for interference with flight crew members and attendants. Court documents list her address as being in Dayton.

According to court records, Brennan was traveling on a Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville, Tennessee, to Phoenix, Arizona, when she told members of the flight crew that she wanted to get off the plane.

She then reportedly tried to open the rear exit door of the plane during the flight.

A crew member had to physically block the door to keep Brennan from trying to use it.

“Brennan ignored the flight attendant’s orders to remain seated and stop disturbing and frightening passengers,” court records stated.

At one point, Brennan reportedly started screaming that she was going to exit the plane.

Eventually, the flight crew had to ask two retired correctional officers who were passengers on the flight to help them restrain her.

The crew had to put both wrist and leg restraints on Brennan to keep her from being physical with them.

The incident caused the plane to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma City.

Once the flight landed, the Oklahoma City Police Department removed her from the plane. While this was happening, Brennan reportedly continued to scream and struggle.

If convicted, Brennan faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine, according to court documents.

