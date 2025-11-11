Neighbor uses taser to save children, adult from dog attack

SUMMIT COUNTY — Two children and a neighbor were hospitalized after a dog attack in Summit County last week, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The incident happened near Tennessee Place and Iowa Place in Barberton around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 6.

WOIO-19 obtained an incident report that shows a pit bull was being put on a leash to go outside when it rushed out of the home.

The dog supposedly ran toward two kids playing outside.

According to WOIO-19, the dog grabbed a girl by the arm and shook her.

The report notes that she had bite marks on her left arm, left hand, and left leg.

The girl’s brother was bitten on both hands while trying to get the pit bull off, WOIO-19 reported.

Two neighbors witnessed the attack and quickly ran outside to help.

One neighbor, Michelle, was also bitten by the pit bull while trying to help.

Another neighbor, Desirae, got a taser and stunned the pit bull, WOIO-19 reported.

The report shows that Michelle told police she didn’t think the dog would stop if it had not been tased.

The two children were hospitalized; however, their condition is unknown.

Star Clark owns the dog and will appear in Baberton Municipal Court on Nov. 13.

Court records obtained by WOIO-19 indicate that Clark was charged with dangerous dogs and dogs at large.

