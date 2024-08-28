Nearly a dozen dogs dumped at local nature reserve; Officials says its part of increasing issue

GREENE COUNTY — More than half a dozen dogs were dumped and found in bad shape in Greene County.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher spoke with Greene County Animal Control today. He’ll bring you an update on the dogs and the impact the issue is having on local shelters tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Greene County Animal Control Supervisor David Turner was called to Narrows Reserve Nature Center last week on a report of eight Pomeranians that had been dumped on a park trail. When he got there, he found seven and was concerned about their conditions.

“They were extremely thin, full of fleas, long-haired dogs,” Turner said, adding he could feel their ribs when picking them up.

The director of Greene County Animal Control said dog dumping has become an increasing issue in recent years.

