Nearly 30 arrests, meth, illegal guns seized during crime blitz

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Deputies removed drugs and guns from the streets this week.

The Franklin Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that deputies led “Operation Unity,” on Thursday to crack down on thefts and drug-related crimes.

Deputies arrested someone in more than 40 percent of their 62 traffic stops.

This includes a 17-year-old for possession of an AR-15-style pistol.

A driver was also arrested for OVI while transporting two children. Two illegal guns were also recovered from that vehicle.

In total, deputies seized 15 grams of methamphetamine, eight illegally possessed guns, and three grams of cocaine.

They also made 15 felony arrests and 11 misdemeanor arrests.

