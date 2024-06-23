Nearly 2800 outages reported across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Some people are waking up without power across the area early Sunday morning.

AES Ohio’s outage map is reporting nearly 2,800 outages across the Miami Valley as of 6:51 a.m.

This includes:

Darke- 2,228

Montgomery- 533

The outage in Montgomery County came after a vehicle hit a power pole on Philadelphia Drive and Garvin Road.

Some storms are also moving through the area.

We will continue to update this story.

