Nearly 2800 outages reported across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Some people are waking up without power across the area early Sunday morning.
>>Motorcyclist dies after crashing into semi, hit by pickup truck in Clark County
AES Ohio’s outage map is reporting nearly 2,800 outages across the Miami Valley as of 6:51 a.m.
This includes:
- Darke- 2,228
- Montgomery- 533
The outage in Montgomery County came after a vehicle hit a power pole on Philadelphia Drive and Garvin Road.
Some storms are also moving through the area.
We will continue to update this story.
©2024 Cox Media Group