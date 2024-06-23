Less than 1,000 outages after vehicle hits power pole in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Some people are without power after a vehicle hit power pole early Sunday morning in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched at 5:13 a.m. to the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and Garvin on reports of a vehicle into a pole.

AES Ohio’s outage map shows 924 customers are without power in Montgomery County as of 5:36 a.m.

Medics transported one person to Grandview Medical Center, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

AES Ohio crews are on the scene.

We will update this story.

