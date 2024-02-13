UPDATE: Power restored to most in Montgomery County

WEST CARROLLTON — UPDATE @ 10:03 p.m.:

As of 10 a.m., power has been restored to most AES Ohio customer.

INITIAL STORY:

Nearly 1,900 AES Ohio customers are currently without power in Montgomery County.

As of 9:30 a.m., 1,894 customers were without power.

The outage is in West Carrollton, according to an AES Ohio spokesperson.

AES Ohio has three crews on site working to restore power.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

