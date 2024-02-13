CareFlight requested after man hit by vehicle in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — CareFlight has been requested after a man got hit by a vehicle in Shelby County Tuesday morning.

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched around 7:03 a.m. to the 100 block of Main Street on initial reports of a man struck by a vehicle.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that CareFlight has been requested to the scene.

Deputies and several medics have also responded but no other details are available.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

