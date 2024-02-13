4-year-old found driving car with 2-year-old inside; Ohio mom facing charges

CINCINNATI — An Ohio mother is facing charges after police found her 4-year-old child driving a car with a 2-year-old inside.

Theresa Smith, 23, is booked in the Hamilton County Jail on two counts of endangering children, according to online jail records.

Cincinnati police responded to Winton Road on the report of a domestic incident at around 10 p.m. on Feb. 11., WXIX reported.

When officers arrived, they found two children inside a Honda Accord. The 4-year-old was in the driver’s seat and driving the car, moving it back and forth in a parking spot, according to WXIX. The 2-year-old was also inside.

Officers stopped the vehicle and were able to put it in park.

Smith’s bond was set at $10,000.

She’s scheduled to appear in Hamiton County court on Feb. 15.

