Natural gas line struck in Beavercreek; road closure, evacuations reported

BEAVERCREEK — A road in Beavercreek is currently closed after a gas line was hit.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The natural gas line was hit on N. Fairfield Road around 11:20 a.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Investigation underway after person found dead in Tipp City
- New restaurants coming to Dayton International Airport
- Popular Chinese restaurant closing its doors in Centerville
A Beavercreek Police dispatcher confirmed N. Fairfield Road is closed between Shakertown Road and Cedarwood Lane while crews respond.
A dispatcher confirmed crews are evacuating the area while they work to repair the line.
CenterPoint Energy is on the scene.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group