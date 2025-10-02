Investigation underway after person found dead in Tipp City

TIPP CITY — Police have launched a death investigation after a person was found dead in Tipp City on Thursday.

Tipp City Police were called out to a report of a deceased individual in the 700 block of Larch Street around 3 a.m.

After getting to the scene, officers requested help from the Tipp City Police Department Detectives and Crime Scene Officers, police shared in a release on social media.

The Miami County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) also responded to help with the investigation.

Police haven’t identified the person who died at this time, but said their body was being taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for examination.

The investigation is ongoing. We’ll provide updates as we gather more information.

