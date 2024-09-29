National Coffee Day: Deals, freebies to help you celebrate

Sunday, Sept. 29, is National Coffee Day, and there are several coffee spots offering deals to help celebrate.

Here is a list of spots offering free drinks or other deals to celebrate the occasion:

Dunkin’ National Coffee Day deal- Dunkin’ rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase through the Dunkin’ app.

