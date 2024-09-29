National Coffee Day: Deals, freebies to help you celebrate

Sunday, Sept. 29, is National Coffee Day, and there are several coffee spots offering deals to help celebrate.
Here is a list of spots offering free drinks or other deals to celebrate the occasion:
- Dunkin’ National Coffee Day deal- Dunkin’ rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase through the Dunkin’ app.
- Circle K- Circle K is giving customers a week of free coffee. The offer of a free medium hot or iced coffee is redeemable between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2 in the Circle K app.
- Duck Donuts- Duck Donuts is offering a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase on Sunday that can be redeemed online using checkout code COFFEEDAY24.
- Krispy Kreme Doughnuts- Krispy Kreme is offering a free hot or iced coffee when you make any purchase. Use code: Coffee
