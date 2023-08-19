Multiple injured, including children, after crash in Clay Twp.

CLAY TOWNSHIP — Multiple people were injured after a crash in Clay Township Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m. Clay Township police and Phillipsburg fire crews were called to a crash in the 10000 block of Dayton Greenville Pike, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.

Dispatch notes indicate that seven medics were called to the scene after reports of several injuries.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Multiple medics took patients to Dayton Children’s Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital, according to dispatch, the exact number of people injured was not available.

