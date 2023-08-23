Suspect runs after police chase of reported stolen car in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police are investigating after a person ran from police after they found them driving a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Around 3 a.m., Huber Heights officers found a Dodge Challenger that was reported stolen out of Fairborn around Kitridge and Bellefontaine roads.

>> ‘Trying to do what I can;’ Man recounts helping children after deadly bus crash in Clark Co.

When officers turned on his emergency lights, the Dodge drove away east on Kitridge Road.

After a short chase, the Dodge slowed in the 5400 block of Powell Road. At that point, the driver got out of the car and ran away, according to Huber Heights police.

No injuries were reported, but the Dodge and a Huber Heights Police cruiser were damaged “from stopping the driverless vehicle after the suspect fled.”





© 2023 Cox Media Group