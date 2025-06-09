Multiple hurt, some seriously, after back-to-back crashes on I-70

Clark County — Two crashes within minutes of each other on Saturday left several people hurt, some seriously.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a motorcyclist struck a deer around 5 p.m. on I-70 in Mad River Township.

The 41-year-old motorcyclist from Suffolk, Virginia, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The second crash happened around 30 minutes later, two miles down from the scene of the first crash.

Four cars were involved in the crash, according to OSP.

Troopers said an initial investigation revealed a vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle following too close, causing a chain reaction crash.

Multiple people were hurt in this crash, some with serious injuries, troopers said.

We will continue to follow this story and update as new information is available.

