Multiple drivers stopped for driving over 100 mph on Ohio roadways

OHIO — Multiple drivers have been stropped for driving over 100 miles per hour on Ohio roadways.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol shared on Facebook that troopers from the Norwalk, Defiance, Swanton, and Bowling Green posts have stopped drivers speeding on Ohio roadways.

Troopers have stopped drivers going 101 mph, 104 mph, and 105 mph on roads across the state.

“In 2025, 1.6% of the speed citations issued statewide by troopers have been for 100+ mph. It’s a small percentage, but it’s 100% avoidable! Stay safe-slow down!” the post read.

