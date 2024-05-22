NEW: I-71 in central Ohio reopens as investigation into multiple-car crash continues

UPDATE @ 7 p.m.:

North and south I-71 near Jeffersonville in central Ohio has reopened as the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues its investigation of the multiple-car crash that sent three people to hospitals by air ambulance and an untold number of other injured people to hospitals by ground ambulance.

INITIAL REPORT

Multiple injuries are being reported from a multiple-car crash Thursday afternoon on I-71 South near Jeffersonville that has shut down the southbound lanes until further notice.

Three people have been taken to hospitals by air ambulance and an unknown number of other victims have been taken by ground ambulance, Sgt. Tyler Ross, Ohio State Highway Patrol, tells WHIO.com/News Center 7.

At least four vehicles -- northbound and two southbound -- were involved in the crash, according to the state patrol and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is recommending that drivers find an alternative route and will post detour information when it becomes available.

The state patrol is conducting the crash investigation.

We will update this developing report as information becomes available.





