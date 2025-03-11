Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after a crash in Darke County Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred in the 7800 block of Miller Road around 3:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation found that a 62-year-old man was driving a Can-Am Ryker trike eastbound on Miller Road at the time of the crash.

The man lost control, went off the left side of the road and was ejected into the field, according to the spokesperson.

CareFlight responded to the scene and took the man to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the spokesperson said.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate this crash.

