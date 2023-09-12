Motorcyclist dies after hitting SUV in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash in Preble County Monday night.

The crash happened on State Route 503 near Lexington Road, north of West Alexandria, around 8:30 p.m., according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation showed that Roger Kinney, age 55, of Bronston, Kentucky, was heading south on State Route 503 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he ran into the passenger side of a Ford Explorer.

The Explorer, driven by a 64-year-old Brookville man, had been stopped at the stop sign at the intersection and pulled into the intersection to continue west onto Lexington Road when it was hit.

Kinney was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office noted that Kinney’s motorcycle did not have a working headlight at the time of the crash. He was also not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

