Camel and Ostrich racing to be held by Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

DAYTON — Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway will be presenting the Camelotian and Ostrich Derby in October.

Camel and Ostrich races will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, along with live horse racing and simulcast racing. An assortment of food trucks will be on-site for guests.

The live horse races will begin at four p.m. with camel and ostrich races taking place between select horse races, according to a spokesperson for Hollywood Gaming.

There is an opportunity to meet the animals participating in the races on Friday, Oct. 27 from six p.m. to eight p.m.

Admission to both events is free, but seating in Upper Racing is available to reserve for a fee.

Details about the event can be found at the Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway website.













