Motorcycle gang member takes plea deal

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Another member of the Thug Riders has entered his plea.

Egleston (AKA B-Easy) pleaded guilty to attempted assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering activity.

Egleston is one of 14 members of the Thug Riders motorcycle gang arrested last summer as part of a federal organized crime investigation.

The Department of Justice said the men are a part of an “outlaw motorcycle gang.”

Investigators claim the members and their associates engaged in crimes like murder, arson, assault, extortion, and identity fraud.

Several other members have either been sentenced or entered pleas. Some of those include Joseph Rader, Cody Hughes, and Brandon Fisher.

