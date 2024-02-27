Mother pleads for answers 1 year after daughter found dead on side of Dayton road

DAYTON — An emotional mother still wants to know who left her daughter dead on the side of a road.

Tiffany Anderson was found dead on the side of Redwood Avenue one year ago.

Tiffany Anderson was found dead on the side of Redwood Avenue one year ago.

Anderson's mom, Bobbie Mullins, said her daughter's death has had a huge impact on their family dynamic.

Anderson’s mom, Bobbie Mullins, said her daughter’s death has had a huge impact on their family dynamic.

After a year with no closure, Mullins is fed up and wants answers.

