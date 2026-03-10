More than half of financial scam victims fear they’ll be targeted again, study shows

DAYTON — A new study from Bankrate shows two in five adults say they’ve fallen victim to a scam in the last year, and more than half say they feel they’ll be targeted in the next year.

Sarah Foster, an economic analyst with Bankrate, told News Center 7 that financial scams are becoming more common.

“I think the most heartbreaking part about it is that we - these are people who are doing everything right, you know, they’re taking steps to protect their finances,” Foster said.

Of those who have experienced a scam since last January, 71 percent think another incident is likely in the next year.

“It’s going to be really hard for all of us to avoid being targeted in the future, so that probably means that it’s important to just come up with a game plan,” Foster said.

If you fall victim, Foster said it’s important to report scams to law enforcement, the Federal Trade Commission, and your financial institution.

