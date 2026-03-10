Two rounds of possible severe weather Wednesday

DAYTON — Stay weather aware Wednesday as we could be possibly tracking two rounds of severe weather in the morning and again mid afternoon. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Storms could be firing off as early as 3 to 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, while still isolated at this time.

6 to 9 a.m. looks to be the bulk of the first morning round moving through. Not out of the question, that even during these early morning hours, a damaging wind gust, large hail, or even a brief tornado could be possible.

We are hoping that first round of storms will “zap” out the energy from the atmosphere, leaving the second round much less likely for severe weather. This particular model does show the atmosphere having not as much energy to work with between 3 to 7 p.m. Some of the models do however show this second round re-energizing.

So bottom line, stay weather aware both Wednesday morning and again mid afternoon for the possibility of a scattered amount of the storms we see turning severe producing damaging straight line winds, hail, or a brief tornado.

